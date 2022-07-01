Ranbir Kapoor has been in the industry for over a decade now and has done some blockbuster films. Meanwhile, the actor will be seen playing a larger-than-life character in Shamshera, which is set to release next month. Although, he’s a huge star, who has a massive fan base, but says his dream of becoming a Hindi film hero is still incomplete and says he always dreamt of becoming a star like Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan.

Advertisement

His upcoming YRF film is among the most awaited movie and the recently released trailer is creating a lot more curiosity among moviegoers. Apart from Ranbir, the film also stars, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, YRF released the second episode of the RK Tapes titled, The Hero. In the episode, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his childhood dream of becoming a Hindi film hero like Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan but ended up becoming RK.

The video starts with Ranbir Kapoor reciting a line from Amitabh Bachchan’s 1975 movie Deewar. Mimicking the scene, Ranbir says, “Tum log mujhe dhoondh rahe ho aur main tumhara yahan intezaar kar raha hoon.” Talking about his dream, RK adds, “Main Amitabh Bachchan banna chahta tha, jawan hua toh Shah Rukh Khan banna tha aur finally Ranbir Kapoor banna pada.”

He adds, “Growing up Hindi films kiye hue heroes mere life ke hero ban chuke the, everything I did, how I dress, how I spoke, har cheez, main subconsciously apne hero se inspire hoon. But strangely enough jab main actor bana, I was choosing the kind of films my heroes wouldn’t choose, so I may have satisfied the actor in me but when I looked back at 12-year-old ‘Hindi film-obsessed Ranbir’ I feel uska sapna abhi bhi adhura hai. Uske liye toh ajtak kisine, naa taali naa seeti.”

“I remember my father used to tell me, that the films I do are good films, but they’re not gonna make me a national star. Thankfully my films worked and the audience appreciated it, but now I understand what he was trying to say. Aj bhi when I look at my favourite heroes, I always look at them from a low angle. I never see them as equal to me. They are always larger than life, both on and off-screen. If I can be even two per cent of the heroes they are, my life will be set,” Ranbir Kapoor concluded.

Kapoor starrer Shamshera is scheduled to release next month on July 22, 2022.

Must Read: Sushmita Sen Sheds Some Light On Why She Never Got Married, Says Men In Her Life “Were A Let Down”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram