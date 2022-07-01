Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. He has accomplished a lot, even if his recent few films like Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey didn’t do well. But besides his career, the actor is also famous for the controversies that surround him. Just recently, he received backlash over the whole Pan Masala debacle.

The actor stepped down as the brand ambassador of Vimal Eliachi after receiving backlash for promoting a tobacco-selling brand. Kumar apologised for the same. That’s just one controversy that he has been a part of this year. But that’s not what we are talking about today.

Back in 2015, Akshay Kumar made a controversial statement regarding her wife, Twinkle Khanna. It is known that Twinkle is a vocal person who likes to give her opinions on various things and doesn’t hold back. But there were times that the actor thought she was too honest and needed to be controlled.

As per IndiaTV, Akshay Kumar often turned as the editor of Twinkle Khanna’s articles. “My wife has the wackiest sense of humour and tends to go overboard. I have to ask her to tone it down,” Kumar said. He then recalled an incident and said, “We had just been married when I took her for a film. The producer asked her, ‘Bhabhiji kaisi thi film?,’ and her response was ‘It’s shit.’”

“The producer was stunned and never worked with me again. I didn’t know how to react and was like, ‘Tina why did you have to?’ To which she said, “Well it was crap so I said it,” Akshay added. “That’s how she is. So I need to control her,” he continued.

Recently, Twinkle Khanna was under the limelight after her controversial statement on The Kashmir Files. Meanwhile, besides the criticism, Akshay Kumar is focusing on his career and will be next seen in Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Mission Cinderella, and more films.

