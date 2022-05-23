Twinkle Khanna being a talented star is also a great writer as her articles and books are loved by many. However, there are times when her opinion doesn’t receive a positive reaction; something similar happened when her supposed dig on Salman Khan backfired. Although it was a fun column but Bhai fans were offended and started trolling the Baadshah actress. However, Khanna who is known for her blunt response didn’t shy away from giving a bada*s reply to the online haters.

Advertisement

Although she is an amazing actor but after her 2001 film Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, she left acting for personal reasons. Later she went on to become a successful author, and she has also produced several films with her husband and actor Akshay Kumar.

Advertisement

In a column written by Twinkle Khanna in 2016 for the Times of India, the former actress wrote a funny classified on some prominent personalities like Arnab Goswami, Asaram Bapu, Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi. Among them was Salman Khan. Although it was a hilarious piece but the fans of the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor took that in a different way and started abusing the actress.

Although Twinkle Khanna didn’t take Salman Khan’s name but it was obvious that the classified was about him. She wrote, “Alliance Wanted For One Of India’s Oldest But Most Eligible Bachelors: Dashing, non-vegetarian, successful and muscular Khandani boy. Excellent in dance, drama and art. Girl must be pretty, slim and enjoy long drives off the beaten path. Bride must not be very talkative, as groom cannot tolerate any buck buck. Caste no bar. Contact Sultan@Bhaijaan.com”

After her column went viral, Khan fans didn’t spare the Mela actress as netizens started abusing and trolling her for the same.

However, everyone is aware that the actress knows how to give savage replies, when the trolling escalated Twinkle Khanna took to her Twitter account and wrote, “I write social, political satire-will not examine an ant & spare an elephant because I fear getting trampled by the herd #TrollProof #CarryOn.”

I write social,political satire-will not examine an ant & spare an elephant because I fear getting trampled by the herd #TrollProof #CarryOn — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 25, 2016

Must Read: Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Had An ‘Emotional Call’ Before Kissing & Making-Up To Call Their Break Up A ‘Bhool’? [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram