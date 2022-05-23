Every time Ranveer Singh steps out he becomes the talk of the town owing to his fashion choices. While the actor often grabs eyeballs with his dapper looks, he also slays bizarre fashion with the same sass. Ranveer’s wife and actress Deepika Padukone is currently in the French Riviera for the prestigious film festival, Cannes 2022.

Right from day 1, the Bajirao Mastani actress is making heads turn with her dazzling red carpet looks. DP was amongst the jury members at Cannes.

Recently, Ranveer Singh landed at French Riviera in order to spend time with his wife Deepika Padukone. But what has caught our and netizens’ eyes is his airport look. A video of Padmaavat star exiting the airport in the French Riviera is doing the rounds of social media. In the clip, the actor is seen wearing a white loose Ganji paired with blue shorts. He completed his look with white runners, and monochromatic sunglasses. He tied half of his hair in a small pony.

Check out his look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RANVEERIAN (JBJ) ✨❤️ (@_ranveerian_)

📷| Ranveer Singh spotted today in

Cannes💙 pic.twitter.com/Q6Ghoh2vgM — Ranveer Singh TBT | #JJ♥️ (@Ranveertbt) May 22, 2022

Soon after his pics surfaced on the web, fans couldn’t help but go ROFL on Ranveer Singh’s airport looks. A user wrote, “Kya chaddi banyan me ghum raha hai”, another said, “Ye airport pe bhi ghar wale kapde pehen liye.” Ye neend se utha or chal diya apni wife ko lene …naha to leta …becare k pass kapde pehnne ka v time nahi h,” read another comment. Check them out below:

Meanwhile, a few pics from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s dinner date have surfaced, and fans are drooling.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. The actor, who’s currently filming Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma in the lead roles.

