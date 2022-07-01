Disha Patani is one of the Bollywood beauties who has worked really hard to achieve an hourglass figure. Whether it is a lehenga, dress or a bikini, she knows how to ooze the oomph in every piece of clothing. But the Ek Villain Returns actress is often trolled for her choice of attires. Throwback to when she clapped back at haters in the most brutal way possible.

Time and again, there are headlines on how Disha wore a “revealing dress” and that did not go very well with netizens. Many have asked her to go completely naked in several comments but it is her fans who defend her and empower her to wear what she likes.

Back in 2017, Disha Patani shared a lengthy note on her Instagram clapping back at trolls who were shaming her. She wrote, “Have been reading so many news lately on m*lestation and r*pe! When people in our country are worshipping goddesses what a shame for not being respectful enough to know certain boundaries that make you a human and not an animal! It’s easier to judge a woman on the basis of how much they cover up their skin, but it’s hard to accept your own cheap mentality where you can’t stop staring at those inappropriate areas which you’re asking her to cover!”

Disha Patani continued, “Wake up and start accepting that we are not going to be anybody’s idea of an “Indian girl” don’t let your frustration destroy somebody’s life because you won’t be happy if it happens in your own family! Stop this hypocrisy and open your mind!”

Check out the post shared by the Ek Villain actress below:

More power to Disha Patani!

