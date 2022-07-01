Aishwarya Rai is one of the most beautiful faces the world has ever seen. She began her career with modelling and even won the Miss World 1994 pageant. Her career hit a pause after she got married to Abhishek Bachchan but did she know she never had a crush on him? Scroll below for when the actress hit the records straight.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have shot multiple films together. It was Dhai Akshar Prem Ka that marked their first union. They were also a part of the romantic film Kuch Naa Kaho but it was Dhoom 2 where they fell in love with each other. They tied the knot in April 2007 and are blessed with a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya.

While Abhishek Bachchan confessed that he did always have a crush on his now wifey, Aishwarya Rai had no such thoughts. Back in 2016, the actress did a fun game section called Never Have I Ever with Karan Singh Chhabra, she was asked if she ever had a crush on someone younger to her.

To this, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan responded, “I am married and my husband is younger than me but I never had a crush on him. It was friendship and we just hit it off.”

Abhishek had first met Aishwarya in Switzerland, where he was on a recce while his wifey was shooting for a film with Bobby Deol. It was right then that he started feeling the butterflies. The couple became friends and their relationship eventually evolved into something much deeper.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai will be next seen in Ponniyin Selvan. Abishek Bachchan, on the other hand, was last seen in Dasvi.

