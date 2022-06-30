Vaani Kapoor Net Worth: From Owning Some Luxurious Cars To Bagging Approx 2 Crore Per Role, The Shamshera Actress Is Class Apart!

Vaani Kapoor is going to win over millions of hearts again as she is set to appear in her upcoming movie Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor on 22nd July 2022. The actress has given as many noteworthy movies over the years and has received love and support from fans and critics for her hard work.

The actress has earned praises for her movies like Befikre, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, War and many more. Today we have listed down the net worth of the actress in the year 2022. From her earnings in movies, and brand endorsements to her luxurious assets, here’s what makes the actress an upcoming A-list celebrity.

Talking about Vaani Kapoor’s net worth according to reports around the internet, the total amount sums up to a stunning 18 crore rupees mark in 2022. This when converted comes to around USD 2.5 Million. Talking about the way she earns, one of her main earnings comes from the brand endorsements she receives. It is noted that the actress makes around 30 lakh rupees.

Salary

Apart from this the actress also enjoyed her loyalty in the movies that she has done over the years. It is noted that the actress charges a sum of 1 to 2 crore rupees per movie as her salary. The actress has not bagged 5 crores for her upcoming film Shamshera

Brand Endorsements

As earlier mentioned, being a fresh face in the industry, Vaani Kapoor has received a lot of Brand endorsements over the years. After her work with Hrithik Roshan in War, Vaani was asked by many brands to become their brand ambassadors. She went on to become the first brand ambassador of a clothing brand that has partnered with Spanish fashion brand Mango India Myntra. Along with this, the actress is also a brand ambassador of brands like Streax Professionals, Rapid Kings and many more.

Car Collection

While Vaani is not a big fan of car collections, she does have a classic taste when it comes to having her ride. The actress owns a Mercedes Benz E-Class which is her favourite car among the two cars she has. The automobile comes at around a whopping INR 63.60 lakhs in total. Vaani also has a BMW 5 series which comes around a price of 56 Lakh Rupees.

House

Well, not much is known about the actress’ house, but we can say that the actress does lead a fashionable lifestyle so the actress may have a one-of-a-kind house to herself. As of now, it is known that the actress does live in a beautiful and luxurious house in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

