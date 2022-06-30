Bollywood actors are always on the news for various reasons but to ensure their safety it is their bodyguards who do the hard work. There are several B-Town stars whose bodyguards have been loyal to them and stayed with them for many years. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, today let’s have a look at their personal security guards and their whopping salary.

In the past, there have been many instances when actors got mobbed by fans and well-wishers. To protect them from any kind of injury or harm it’s important for bodyguards to travel with the stars wherever they go.

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK is the biggest superstar in the country and around the world. The actor travels a lot for shoots, events, and whatnot. Khan’s bodyguard Ravi Singh stands with the actor like a rock and nothing can come his way. As per Bollywood Life, Singh gets over 2-3 Crore annually.

Salman Khan

Salman too ranks among the top artists and his bodyguard Shera is also prominent among Khan fans. He has been super loyal to the Bollywood superstar and for this, he receives somewhere between 1-2 Crore per year.

Aamir Khan

Aamir’s bodyguard Yuvraj Ghorpade is always seen around him like a shadow. Initially, Yuvraj wanted to get into bodybuilding but instead, he became India’s one of the top star’s personal security, who never leaves his side in any situation. Yuvraj gets 1-2.5 Crore annually.

Akshay Kumar

Although Akshay is a fit actor but even he needs protection and that’s what his bodyguard Shreysay Thele does. Apart from the Sooryavanshi star, he’s often seen guarding the actor’s son Aarav. Reportedly, Shreysay receives around 1-2 Crore every year.

Deepika Padukone

Being one of the finest actresses of Bollywood and whenever the actress is in public space it’s her bodyguard Jalal who becomes active. Interestingly, her personal security is also her Rakhi brother and she treats him like a family. As per reports, Jalal’s salary is anywhere between 90 Lakh – 1.5 Crore annually.

