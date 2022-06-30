Ever since the trailer of Shamshera was dropped online, Ranbir Kapoor has become the talk of the town. Be his eye-catchy comments about working hard for his family or his statement about encouraging his kids to play soccer, RK has been making headlines like never before. Ranbir is returning to the silver screen after almost 4 years with Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera and the first rushes of the film are being lauded by one and all.

Advertisement

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor is on a promotional spree for Shamshera and the actor is going places to promote the film.

Advertisement

During one of his recent interviews, Ranbir Kapoor couldn’t stop praising showering praises on his former co-star Deepika Padukone. RK and DP have worked together in film like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. The Shamshera star recently opened up about seeing the actress growing as an actor.

Speaking to Brut India, Ranbir Kapoor showered praises on his Tamasha co-star Deepika Padukone and opened up about a famous scene from the song ‘Agar Tum Sath Ho’. Shamshera actor said, “I think the way Deepika performed it, what Deepika brought to the table, she made it come alive because she really, you really felt pain and because of that it was such a reactive scene. What I was doing she was reacting and what she was doing I was reacting.”

“I have always had such a good time working with Deepika because we started off together. She’s grown so much as an actor, we did our second film together called Bachna Ae Haseeno. When I worked with her again in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, I don’t think I have ever been so surprised by an actor’s growth. And because I know Deepika so closely I was so impressed. And by the time we reached Tamasha, she was a veteran and she was surprising me with each shot and everything she was doing,” added Ranbir Kapoor.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan and opposite Hrithik Roshan in War. Both the films are directed by War director Siddharth Pathan. She also has Project K opposite Prabhas in the pipeline. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor has an untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor and Animal in the pipeline.

Must Read: When Kareena Kapoor Khan Warned Saif Ali Khan Of Kissing Scenes & They Decided Not To Do It Because Of “Insecurity & Annoyance”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram