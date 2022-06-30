Telugu superstar Prabhas is one of the most popular and loved stars in the country now. He rose to fame with the pan India success of the Baahubali series. Now the superstar is not eager to join OTT much like Bollywood actor John Abraham.

Advertisement

His fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming films Adipurush and Salaar, which are making a lot of buzz, to release in theatres. Amidst this, the superstar now reveals that he is not eager to join OTT as many actors have done in recent years. Find out why.

Advertisement

During a conversation with Delhi Times, Prabhas said, “Maybe it is good to release some films on OTT, I guess it is a safer decision if the filmmakers think that the audience will prefer to watch it at home than in the theatre. Currently, all my films are big-screen releases.”

The Adipurush star further said, “Probably in the future, I might think about it (exploring the OTT space). I know that we should all evolve, but for another three-four years, I am not thinking about the OTT space. I love the movie theatre and the experience that comes with it.”

A few weeks ago, John Abraham said to ETimes, “I am a big-screen hero and that is where I want to be seen. At this point, I will do films that cater to the big screen. I would find it offensive if someone shut off my film midway on a tablet because they needed to rush to the washroom. Also, I would not like to be available for ₹299 or 499. I have a problem with it.”

Prabhas was last seen in Radha Krishna Kumar’s directorial Radhe Shyam. Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur were also seen in the film. However, the film failed to make a mark at the box office and was declared a box office failure.

Now Telugu superstar will be next seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush alongside Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Kriti Sanon. The film is scheduled for theatrical release in Hindi and Telugu along with its dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on January 12, 2023.

As for Salaar, Shruti Haasan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran will share screen space with Prabhas. Project K, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, is also his kitty.

Must Read: Exclusive! Rakshit Shetty Reacts To People Still Discussing His Break-Up With Rashmika Mandanna: “No It Doesn’t Bother Me”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram