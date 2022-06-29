Bollywood’s heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is all set to be seen on the big screens with his upcoming film Shamshera. He and the team are pretty busy with the promotional events for the film. Just a week back the actor went viral for calling his wife Alia Bhatt the ‘dal chawal with tadka’ of his life.

For the unversed, during a promotional event for Shamshera, RK spoke about his married life with his wife Alia and said, “Jo Alia hai meri life mai, wo dal chawal mai tadka hai and achaar hai.” This statement by him went pretty viral and of course, sent the Ralia fans into a frenzy. However, it looks like some of the netizens aren’t very happy with him. Read on to know why.

Many are aware that the ‘dal chawal tadka’ dialogue which he used to refer to his wife Alia Bhatt was from one of his famous film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. However, before his wife, did you know that the actor used the same dialogue for his ex Deepika Padukone? Yup, isn’t that bizarre?

Netizens who were already pissed at Ranbir Kapoor for calling his wife Alia Bhatt a ‘dal chawal’ also dug out an old video in which he calls ex Deepika Padukone the same (dal chawal with tadka, masala, Makhan) while talking about how comfortable he is when working with DP. For the unversed, this happened during their film Tamasha’s promotional event.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia recently took everyone by a shock after Bhatt announced expecting her first child with her husband, Ranbir on Instagram.

What are your thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor calling Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone the Dal Tadka of his life? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

