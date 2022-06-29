Hrithik Roshan is one of the best-looking actors of Bollywood who has secured a place in the ‘most handsome men of the world’ list for years now. His s*xiness is undoubtedly one of his strongest characteristics but in no way is he limited to just good looks. When his movie, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara hit the theatres, he was said to have pulled off one of the longest kisses of Bollywood with co-star Katrina Kaif and when he was questioned by a journalist about it, the interaction didn’t exactly go as planned.

For the unversed, ZNMD was a 2011 film which not just garnered a positive response from the audience but also enjoyed massive box office numbers. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar and featured actors like Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, and Kalki Koechlin, apart from Hrithik and Kat. The plot was based on a bachelor’s Europe trip, which turns out to be quite emotional, fun and lively. The movie is considered a classic and some of its references are used even today.

Back in 2011, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif were promoting their film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara when they interacted with NDTV over a bunch of topics related to the film. During the interaction, the journalist asked the on-screen couple about the longest kiss of Bollywood and they seemed quite surprised with it.

She went on to quiz Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif about how comfortable they were with the scene and they had different answers to give. HR said that he did not have a problem with it while Katrina mentioned that she is not comfortable with kiss scenes yet.

Matters sort of escalated when the journalist went on to tell Hrithik Roshan that Katrina Kaif being uncomfortable with the scene is “not a compliment, if there was”. This reaction clearly did not settle well with Roshan and he decided to hit back right then and there.

“I could kiss you right now, if you want”, Hrithik Roshan told the reporter and she ended up declining the offer right away. She even went on to mention that it is a “family show” and on the other hand, Katrina Kaif seemed quite embarrassed, hiding her face with her hand while smiling gracefully.

The uncomfortable moment received mixed reactions from the viewers, some felt HR went too far while others were of the opinion that he was right to stop the wrongly-directed questions.

