Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13. Ever since she appeared on the show, she made a special place in everyone’s heart with her cute antics on the show. Moreover, she also grabbed headlines for her cute, fun banter and lovey-dovey moments with late Sidharth Shukla. Time and again the actress expressed her love for the actor, who passed away in September last year. Also known as Punjab di Katrina, Sana is Salman Khan’s favourite who is set to make her Bollywood debut alongside the Dabangg Khan.

But looks like, after Salman Khan, the actress now has her eyes fixed on the handsomest man alive, Hrithik Roshan. Read on to find out why do we say that!

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill took social media by storm when she shared Hrithik Roshan’s post on her Insta stories. In the story, the actor said too much without saying much. Well, without confusing you let us tell you what we are talking about. The Greek God recently featured in an ad where he’s seen sporting a heavy bread look. The superstar will make you go weak in the knees as he looks breathtakingly hot in the monochromatic ad sporting formal attire.

To express her feeling, Shehnaaz Gill quoted Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Vibe’ and wrote, “Vibe teri meri mil diyaan.” Well, after going through her Insta story, it makes us wonder if the duo is collaborating for a project? After being Salman Khan’s favourite and bonding with Shah Rukh Khan and Baba Siddiqui’s iftar party, does Gill now has her eyes hooked on the Greek God? Only time will tell.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan-led Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali where she will be reportedly paired opposite Siddharth Nigam.

