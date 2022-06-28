Veteran star Rekha is away from the limelight for a long time now, but she often makes heads turn during her public appearance at various events. Even though the actress is over 60 years, but she has still maintained her health. Meanwhile, back when the actress appeared on Simi Garewal’s chat show, she spoke about the time when she starved herself to lose weight. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

For the unversed, she was born as Bhanurekha Ganesan but she is best known by her stage name. Over the years, she has worked in a number of hit films such as Ghar, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Khubsoorat, Umrao Jaan, Koi… Mil Gaya and many more.

Meanwhile, Rekha once sat for an interview with Simi Garewal on her chat show Rendezvous, where she spoke about a lot of things, including her diet. While making the revelation, the actress said, “I used to have just elaichi milk for months together. Sometimes, I used to go on a popcorn diet. So basically, I used to starve.”

Further, Rekha revealed she used to get criticised for her plump look and dark complexion when she initially joined the entertainment industry.

Talking more about how much time it took for her to lose weight, the actress said, “It took me two and a half years to really lose binging on junk food and chocolate. And then slowly, by the time Ghar was released, that’s when it hit people that it’s overnight. But it’s not overnight, it took about two-and-a half years.”

Before making it big in the industry, Rekha in a different interview revealed she was considered both ugly and unattractive. Talking with Firstpost, she told, “I was called the ‘Ugly Duckling’ of Hindi films because of my dark complexion and South Indian features. I used to feel deeply hurt when people compared me with the leading heroines of the time and said I was no match for them. I was determined to make it big on sheer merit.”

