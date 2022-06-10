Bollywood’s famous BFFs Karan Johar and Kajol give us major friendship goals. The two who have worked together in blockbuster films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and My Name Is Khan, share a very special bond with each other. Even though the two went through some major rough patches, in no time they got back with each other and share a much stronger BFFship now.

More than anyone, it’s our BFFs who are truly aware of our deepest secrets, and at times they even spill them out in the open leaving us all embarrassed. The same happened with Karan when Kajol ended up slipping his nasty secret out leaving him all stunned. Read on to know what we are talking about!

In an old clip of the famous chat show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal shared by Simi herself on Instagram, the titular host was seen alongside actress Kajol and director Karan Johar. The clip started off by introducing the rapid-fire questions where the host mentioned that she will be showcasing only a portion of the rounds in the season finale. The video then jumps to her asking Karan and Kajol, “What has life taught you in one sentence? What have you learnt from life.”

The video continues where Kajol looks at Karan Johar and claims, “I know what life has taught you Karan! The bigger the better.” To this, a stunned Karan starts to respond by saying, “That’s not!” but is interrupted by Simi Garewal as she says, “Size matter, I am telling you!” Continuing the video Kajol is seen clapping her hands saying, “Size matters, you bet!”

In a stern voice Karan then tells Kajol, “I am not winking, and nor will you.” to which Kajol said, “That has got nothing to do with the 12-inch ruler.” Hearing this Karan turns to Simi and says, “You can’t, you cannot put this on air.” Continuing on the same Karan says, “Life just teaches you serious things, not all these things.”

Replying to this Kajol said, “Bigger the better, in every arena.” Later on the video, Karan asks the Dilwale actress, “Kajol! What have you learnt? What has life taught you?”. He then turns his attention to Simi asking her if she really will air this part or not. To this Simi gave a said, “I may, I may not.”

Lmao! Kajol surely does not fail to leave her BFF Karan Johar all flabbergasted.

