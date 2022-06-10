Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been making the headline almost every other day. While it has been reported that the film has now been titled ‘Bhaijaan’the film keeps making the news with regards to who is on board or leaving the film. Well, now there’s a new update. As per reports, Palak Tiwari will not star in it.

Yes, you read that right. Reports are doing the rounds that actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter – who has featured in Harry Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee, will now be part of this much-awaited film. Read on to know more about her role.

As reported by ETimes, a unit hand from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali spilled the beans on Palak Tiwari joining the cast of the Salman Khan-starrer. The source told the publication, “Palak has been handpicked by Salman himself. She will be seen opposite Jassie and has an amazing track in the film. She has joined the shoot.”

Prior to Palak Tiwari’s name being announced as the female lead opposite Jassie Gill, reports were rift that Shehnaaz Gill, who gained immense popularity since Bigg Boss 13, would be opposite him in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Directed by Farhad Samji, besides Salman Khan, Shehnaaz, Palak and Jassie, this upcoming action-comedy also reportedly stars Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam. With such a big-ticket Hindi film, viewers will get to see Palak’s acting chops on the silver screen pretty soon. In the past, Palak has worked as an assistant director in Khan and Ayush Sharma’s film, Antim: The Final Truth. She also shared the stage with Bhaijaan in an episode of Bigg Boss 15 when she came to promote her song.

Talking about Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film but opted out of it citing creative differences.

