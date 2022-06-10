The passing away of Sidhu Moose Wala was the most shocking news as he was currently the most trending singer in the country. Later, Gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi’s group took responsibility for it citing that it was revenge. Days later, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received a threat letter and later an FIR was lodged. Now, as per media reports, police have claimed that it was Bishnoi who had issued the letter. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

After the letter was found, Khan’s security was tightened and reportedly coming from Abu Dhabi the superstar flew to Hyderabad for the shooting of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

As per the latest report by ANI, the Police officials have informed that Lawrence Bishnoi had issued the letter and three gang members travelled from Rajasthan to Mumbai to drop it. Saurabh Mahakal who is a suspect in killing Sidhu Moose Wala and is in custody revealed that one of Bishnoi’s close associates had delivered the letter which was found by Salim Khan, father of Salman Khan.

As per the news agency’s Tweet, “Salman Khan threat letter case | Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had issued the letter to Salman Khan & his father Salim Khan. Three people from his gang had come from Jalore, Rajasthan to Mumbai to drop the letter & had met accused Saurabh Mahakal: Mumbai Police”

Another read, “Accused Saurabh Mahakal revealed that Bishnoi’s aide Vikram Barad had taken the letter to Salim Khan: Mumbai Police.”

Salman Khan threat letter case | Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had issued the letter to Salman Khan & his father Salim Khan. Three people from his gang had come from Jalore, Rajasthan to Mumbai to drop the letter & had met accused Saurabh Mahakal: Mumbai Police (File pic) pic.twitter.com/hpZEk0cp1C — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2022

For the unversed, reportedly, the threat letter was found by the staff of Salman and they gave it to Salim Khan. It read, “Moosa Wale jaisa kar dunga (Will make you like Moose Wala).”

Later during the interrogation with Police, Salman Khan denied receiving threat calls or anything else and he said, “I have not got this letter. My father got this letter while on a morning walk. I have no recent enmity with anyone. I don’t have any solid reasons to doubt anyone.”

