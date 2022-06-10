Rashmika Mandanna has become a household name in the last few years not just amongst people who follow southern cinema but also in the Hindi speaking belt. Her last venture, Pushpa: The Rise was a massive hit at the box office and she is also all set to make her Bollywood debut in the next few months. One of her upcoming releases is with Ranbir Kapoor and looks like she has quite a few interesting things to say about the actor.

For the unversed, Animal is an upcoming drama film which is currently in the production stage in Manali. A teaser of the film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was released on the occasion of new year 2021 and it instantly piqued audience interest. The short clip has Ranbir speaking in the background with a turmoil of emotions in his voice while a series of gunshots played in the background. The movie is also expected to feature Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

In a recent interaction with Filmfare, Rashmika Mandanna, who plays a key role in Animal, opened up about her experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor. She explained how well they got along and also complained how he wouldn’t stop calling her ‘ma’am’ no matter how much she expressed her displeasure with it.

“He’s extremely loving. I was, of course, nervous when I met him first, but I think he’s so easygoing that five minutes into the look test, we were already very comfortable with each other. Thinking about it, it’s amazing how easy it’s been so far with Ranbir and Sandeep. And he’s the only one in the whole industry who calls me ‘ma’am’ and I do not like it. I will get him for this one”, Rashmika Mandanna said.

What do you think about Rashmika Mandanna’s take on Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor? Let us know in the comments!

