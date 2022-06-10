Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently making headlines for her upcoming controversial topic film Janhit Mein Jaari. The actress began her acting career by starring in a TV serial titled Kittie Party back in 2002. She bagged her big break by starring in the blockbuster film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and PKP 2.

Apart from acting, Nushrratt is also well known for acing her fashion game on social media. However, back in 2020, Bharuccha was brutally slammed for one of her red carpet looks. Read on to know the scoop!

During the 65th Filmfare Awards in 2020, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha wowed a huge chunk of people with her thigh-high slit emerald green gown. While the actress received a lot of hearts from her fans on her social media posts, some netizens trolled her brutally for her outfit and pointed it out to be a bit too revealing. Netizens took it to the comments of the Instagram post and stated their displeasure towards the outfit. One user said, “Mam ek swal tha khud ye dress aap khud se pehne ho ya kisi ne pehna diya”. Another user said, “Kaccha phen na bhul gayi “. While one user said,”Rakhi , urfi or nushrat ye Tino muh boli behno ko paise bachane ka itna shok hai ki ye bichare parde hi lapet ke media ke samne aa jate hai”, another user commented, “Waha pss k liye kapda chota padh gya ky?”.

It was later in an interview with Filmfare when Nushrratt Bharuccha gave her response to the troll comments she received in her post. According to Indiaforums.com, during the interaction, Nushrratt expressed, “I think any choice you make and if it resonates with people or it kind of makes heads turn I guess, I don’t know how to say that (smiles)… but the fact that they are praising and liking it is really giving me a pat on the back because it makes me feel like what I like, I’m able to find a connection in a certain audience where they like to see me like that as well and I’m probably experimenting right. It just gives me a lot of more confidence to kind of do more such looks, to kind of push the envelope where I feel it and where I would like to.”

Continuing to that Nushrratt gave her response to the troll comments by saying, “You know today social media is at such a boom and it’s not that we didn’t anticipate. It’s chaotic really, we don’t have a structure in it, and we don’t have control over it. And rightly so, I mean today everybody’s entitled to have a point of view and opinion. So there are people who like it and there are who don’t like it. Those who don’t like it definitely have the right to voice their opinions and say that ‘we don’t like it’. And I respect everyone’s opinions on it, absolutely fine no problem. Just like I would like my opinion and voice respected as well. The fact that I’m wearing an outfit like this is also a voice of mine saying ‘this is who I want to be and this is what I want to do’ and I would like that to be respected. So honestly, I don’t get affected. I don’t even read any of the trolls and comments because I do what makes me, me and I put myself out there. It’s totally your right to like it or not like it, that’s your opinion completely.”

What are your thoughts on Nushrratt Bharuccha ‘s green high-slit gown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

