Besides being known for his superb acting skills, Fahadh Faasil is famous for the transformation he goes through for each look. His most recent venture was in Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, which is doing tremendous business all across the globe. The action thriller has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, and the first two versions have become a big success.

Other than Vikram, some of his other works include Pushpa, Trance, Kumbalangi Nights, Joji, Malik, and many more. But it’s not just the movies where Faasil goes the extra mile with his looks. The actor is dedicated to advertisements and has gone through a crazy transformation for that as well.

Let’s take a look at the three best transformations that the actor went through for his craft.

Fahadh Faasil’s 2021 film Malik received high praise, not only for the plot and his performance but for his look as well, and why not? The actor had multiple looks in the movie as he played the role of a man that has aged throughout the movie. It is said that Fahadh shed around 10 to 15 kg for the physical transformation of his character.

Few more hours left to the release of MALIK. The ambitious project of Fahadh Faasil. 😍💜 pic.twitter.com/ZmBujrYHZV — Chaitanya (@illusionistChay) July 14, 2021

Fahadh Faasil’s appearance in the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa built the best bridge to the next part. His bald-headed look that put focus on his iconic moustache gave, and the villainous glare made our jaw drop. Though the actor chose not to shave his head and went for prosthetics instead it looks real.

Party ledha Pushpa….trailer lo anni shots unna steals the show Fahadh Faasil for a reason #PushpaTrailer pic.twitter.com/Ewv7XqwMEe — Mahanatiii (@Mahanatiii) December 6, 2021

The last but definitely not the least is a look from an advertisement. As mentioned before, Fahadh is dedicated to his craft and will go the extra mile, no matter what the project is. The actor puts on prosthetics to transform into an obese man.

What is your favourite transformation of Fahadh Faasil? Let us know!

