Chris Evan – the actor who is known as Steve Rogers aka Captain America across the globe, is all set for the release of his next Lightyear. A spin-off of the Toy Story film series, this computer-animated sci-fi action-adventure film will see Chris voice the titular character Buzz Lightyear. With the film set to release in the US on June 17, a premiere was held yesterday in LA.

The June 8 premiere of the Angus MacLane directorial saw Evans look out of the world handsome while he posed on the red carpet. How only are we loving his outfit choice and styling, but someone even commented that they are gay for him. Don’t trust me? Well, scroll down.

Sharing an image of himself posing for the paps at the LA premiere of Lightyear, Chris Evans simply captioned it, “Loved this shirt!” and tagged his stylist. And just like the Captain America actor, his fans too are in love with his shirt. Scroll down to know which Hollywood A-lister too wants this piece in his closet.

Commenting on how much they loved Chris Evan’s shirt, one of his followers wrote, “cool shirt evans :)))” Another added, “Bet it looks nice on the floor too.” A third and fourth commented, “sir fine as hell” and “Well.. I love the ones who’s inside that shirt!” Other fans of Captain Steve Roger said, “Stop being so hott🔥🔥🔥🥺🥵🥵,” “The shirt is gorgeous!” One even joked “I’m gay for chris evans but nobody’s gonna know because of the all comments” Others noted, “Perfection,” “LOOKING AMAZING,” and a lot more comments.

But are you wondering exactly what he wore that got his fans going gaga for him? Well, the First Avenger star walked the red carpet of Lightyear’s LA premiere dresses in camouflage print (orange, black, brown and white) shirt by Percival and pants by Todd Snyder. He styled the ensemble with a watch by IWC Schaffhausen and dark brown shades.

His stylist, Ilaria Urbinati – who he tagged in his post, also shared a couple of his images from the LA premiere of Light Year. Commenting on her post, Dwayne Johnson said, “Oh I need that Percival in my life” Percival also shared the pics on their IG page writing, “Making an impression in our Impressionist Jacquard is none other than @chrisevans aka Steve Rodger’s aka Captain America aka Buzz Lightyear”

What is your thought on Chris Evans’ latest look? From 1-10, how gaga are you for him – let us know in the comments below.

