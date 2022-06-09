Do you know Chris Pratt stole several props from the sets of Jurassic World Dominion? The threequel is about to hit the theatres tomorrow, though it has already been released in some countries. While some fans share the excitement of watching the Jurassic Park stars like Sam Neill and Laura Dern return to the big screen, others may not share the sentiment.

Advertisement

The reviews and ratings are in for Dominion, and as per that, it is not as good as the previous two. Rotten Tomatoes has given it a rating of 39%, which is the lowest amongst them all. Not just that, the recent box office prediction also dropped from $165 million opening in the US to $125 million.

Advertisement

Amongst all of this, let’s take a look at the props Chris Pratt stole from the Jurassic World Dominion set. The actor who plays the role of Owen Grady in the franchise previously took to his Facebook to reveal what items he stole from the movie in the caption of a video from the set he posted. Not one or two, but Pratt confessed to taking home at least seven memorabilia.

“Well, nobody asked me, but I’ll tell ya right now that I took the raptor training clicker, my knife, my boots, the pants, the vest, my Isla Nublar ID, and a raptor tooth,” Jurassic World Dominion star said. In the same video, it was revealed that it wasn’t just Chris Pratt who took something home. After asking Sam Neill what he took, the actor said, “Wasn’t really memorabilia, I liked the boots. They were comfortable. I kept the boots, I found them the other day. I found the original boots, I kicked dinosaurs with those things.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star also asked Laura Dern, who responded by showing a ring on her finger that she stole from the Jurassic Park set. It is a common thing for actors and actresses to take something home from the set as a part of a collection.

Chris Pratt has not only stolen props from Jurassic World Dominion set but also from his MCU flick Guardians of the Galaxy. Read more about that on Koimoi!

Must Read: Did You Know? Johnny Depp Used To Visit Hospitals Dressing Up As Jack Sparrow From Pirates Of The Caribbean To Cheer Up Patients – Watch Video!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram