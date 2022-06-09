Billie Eilish nodded to the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case in an unreleased song she performed during her UK tour. For the unversed, the ‘bad guy’ singer is currently busy with her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, spanning across North America and Europe. She is joined by her brother, Finneas, who is also a singer.

While on tour, she referred to the high-profile case revolving around Depp and Heard in a song. The televised defamation trial that lasted for a month or so had the whole world glued to their screens. Just recently, the verdict was out, and JD won the case. Many celebrities spoke about it, and now Eilish has something to say.

Billie Eilish, along with Finneas, debuted a new song during her UK leg of the tour. Titled, ‘TV,’ she referred to the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case in it. “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial, while they’re overturning Roe v Wade,” Eilish sang in a slow and melancholic voice.

billie eilish refers to johnny depp's trial in her new unreleased song. “the internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial, while they’re overturning roe v wade” pic.twitter.com/5vWsj4PJ76 — alex / 42 (@jdeppfxnn) June 8, 2022

For those unaware of Roe v Wade, which Billie Eilish mentions, it was a landmark for the protection of pregnant women’s liberty to choose abortion without any restrictions from the government. A huge debate regarding it struck in the US at the same time as the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial when the news broke that it may be overturned.

Eilish’s lyrics can be seen as a dig at the attention the celebrity case got over the abortion case. However, that doesn’t mean no one spoke about it. Many A-listers like Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, and Lady Gaga have shared their thoughts on it.

Billie Eilish has also been vocal with her support for abortion rights before. Meanwhile, when it comes to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, it was recently reported that JD had a lavish Rs 48 lakhs worth of dinner at an Indian restaurant after his victory.

