Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 37th birthday today and on the occasion of the same, she has shared a beautiful and powerful maternity shoot flaunting her baby bump. The actress shared the pictures on her Instagram handle taking the internet by storm and we are in awe of how stunning she looks while talking about motherhood. Scroll below to take a look at her ethereal pictures.

Sonam wore an ivory coloured pearl ensemble by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla and she has been the designer’s favourite muse for years now. She paired an ivory coloured chamois satin skirt with sequins and pearl work on it. She also donned a multi-panelled trail with her outfit to give it a more regal look.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “On the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I’m choosing to dress how I feel – Pregnant & Powerful, Bold & Beautiful… Thanks, @abujanisandeepkhosla for draping women in outfits that bring out the most fierce and the most sensual parts of their femininity.”

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor looked breathtakingly beautiful with minimalistic signature makeup with smokey eyes, flushed cheeks and nude lips. She styled her braid with pearl pins looking like a royal goddess.

This isn’t the first time that Sonam has turned into a muse for designers Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. Back in April also the actress shared pictures from her photoshoot wearing the ace designer and broke the internet with her pictures.

What are your thoughts on Sonam Kapoor’s royal goddess maternity birthday shoot flaunting her baby bump? Tell us in the comments below.

