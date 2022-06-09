It’s indeed a good day when Shah Rukh Khan blesses our feed with his fresh pictures. Haha! The superstar is currently at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding which is happening at Mahabalipuram at the moment. His manager Pooja Dadlani took to her Instagram and shared pictures of SRK from the intimate ceremony and fans are now going gaga over it. Scroll below to take a look at them.

We usually see the Jawan star in dark coloured clothes but this beige colour came as a breath of fresh air for all his fans. He looked dapper as ever in a bandhgala suit that he paired with a white shirt inside and blue pants. We can’t get our eyes off him!

Shah Rukh Khan accessorised his look with a pair of Rayban sunglasses and a luxury wrist watch. His clean shaved look has us drooling over that personality and it’s difficult to believe that he’s 56. Oh sweet mercy!

Take a look at his pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Dadlani Gurnani (@poojadadlani02)

Director Atlee also shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan on his Instagram account with a caption that read, “Darling Nayan & @wikkiofficial wedding diaries @iamsrk sir chief & @poojadadlani02”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlee (@atlee47)

We can’t wait for Jawan already.

SRK recently announced his collaboration with South India’s one of the most celebrated directors – Atlee. The film is slated to release in 2023.

Besides Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in YRF’s Pathaan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki which will also be released in 2023.

What are your thoughts on SRK’s fashion choice for Nayanthara’s wedding? Tell us in the space below.

