Other than being a talented actress, Neetu Kapoor is known for her fashion. She was and remains a style icon who often offers her fans jaw-dropping looks. While we are a fan of her recent fits, be it ethnic or western, today we are travelling back in time to some of her iconic vintage fashion.

Recently, Kapoor dazzled with inspiration-worthy wedding looks from her son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. What caught our attention the most was the after-party dress. The dark emerald sequin shirt and matching harem-inspired pants, paired with an Hermès crocodile bag, made her look nothing but gorgeous!

Coming back to the retro looks, Neetu Kapoor’s first fit that we are going to talk about is this. The red overalls paired with a shirt are daring and comfortable outfits. Rishi Kapoor looked amazing in those blue pants as well!

Neetu Kapoor defined a ‘mom-look’ with this one. The contrasting colours of her pants and shirt bode well. But it is the bow tie that has our heart. It’s cute and youthful. Her fit also matched that of her late husband.

In another one where she is twinning with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu is a true beauty in blue. The shirt and the jeans, along with the brown leather belt, are a statement of how well the JugJugg Jeeyo actress knows about her colours.

Neetu wore tie-dye long before it became a trend! Posing for a cycle ad here, Kapoor dazzled in a pink and white tie-dye shirt with wide-leg jeans. The middle-parted hair and the silver hoops complete the look.

Neetu Kapoor pretty much describes the outfit in the caption, but unlike her, we think that she looks astounding. The orange coloured miniskirt is adorable even with the scallops. We can see ourselves wearing this look today.

