Nushrratt Bharuccha, who has been part of films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl, Chhalaang, Ajeeb Daastaans and Chhorii, is all set for the release of her next Janhit Mein Jaari. With just a couple of days left, until it hits theatres, the actress is all out promoting the film.

While we will have to wait this Friday to see Ms Bharuccha play a condom saleswoman, who doesn’t stop her job even after getting married, we are here to take you back in time to when she set the temperature soaring and how! It’s too hot!

In April 2020, as most of India was suffering from one heat wave or another, Nushrratt Bharuccha took to social media and shared a series of monochrome images wherein she was dressed in nothing but a stripped/ribbed t-shirt blouse and a pair of undies.

Shared as part of her lockdown chronicles, Nushrratt Bharuccha captioned the images, “Grill-ed on the inside right now, but hoping to see the other side soon! 🙇‍♀️ #LockdownDay29” With the first couple of buttons undone, the actress teased her fans with just a glimpse that she was only without pants but still dressed under the top.

While the first two images saw her relaxing by the window and enjoying the sun and breeze, the following ones saw her posing like a Goddess by leaning and sitting on the window silt. If her just dressed in the shirt and pantless look isn’t enough to make the mercury rise once again, her sultry poses- playing with her wild and free hair and lying back against the grills – are sure to do the work.

Kudos to Nushrratt Bharuccha for pulling this look off like a pro. If we were in her place, I know the t-shirt would have ridden much higher and we would have to head thousands of words about how inappropriate it is. In short – we never could.

