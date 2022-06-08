This Friday is going to be without any biggie from Bollywood. However, there’s one film Janhit Mein Jaari starring Nushrratt Bharuccha which despite being in a league of small films, has a good potential of grabbing attention at the box office. Scroll below to know more interesting details.

Advertisement

We have seen a great change in the taste of the audience, especially in the Hindi speaking belt. Due to the OTT content, the audience has got more inclined toward content-driven films rather than the star power. The best recent example is Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj which took a very slow start on day 1.

Advertisement

There’s nothing like a small or a big film now, which is a welcome change. The upcoming release, Janhit Mein Jaari fits well in the zone of a small film with a lot of potential at the box office. Its trailer and promotions have been quite well received. Having said that, the film will open on a slower note and later drive crowds once word-of-mouth kicks in.

Janhit Mein Jaari has a chance of rising among the lowest Bollywood openers at the box office. The list comprises 4 Bollywood films, have a look at it:

Badhaai Do – 1.65 crores

Jhund – 1.50 crores

Major – 1.10 crores

Dhaakad – 0.65 crores

Let’s see if this Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer manages to cross all of these films on its day 1!

Directed by Jai Basantu Singh, Janhit Mein Jaari encompasses the journey of a young girl who sells condoms for a living, despite societal resistance, and decides to teach her family, in-laws and society at large an important lesson. The film promises to tickle funny bones and open the mind to a new way of thinking.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories.

Must Read: Vikram Box Office (Worldwide): 200 Crore+ Collection In 5 Days, This Kamal Haasan Led Thriller Isn’t Slowing Down Anytime Soon

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram