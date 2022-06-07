Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Day 5 Early Trends: It’s not even been a week since the Akshay Kumar starrer hit the screens on June 3. Despite not having a clash with any big Bollywood film, the film has already begun to lose its grip at the box office. Co-starring Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij at others, Samrat Prithviraj is helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The box office is divided as Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram: Hitlist and Adivi Sesh-led Major were also released on the same day marking a clash with Samrat Prithviraj.

Unlike its last 4 days, Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj now seems to be witnessing a huge drop in numbers. Read on

As per the early trends flowing in Samrat Prithviraj has seen a slight decline in numbers on the 5th day of its release. The latest media reports the Akshay Kumar-led has minted just 3.50-4.50 crores* at the box office. With the latest numbers, its total collections now stand at 47.90-48-90 crores. Hmmm! The makers will have to wait for a little longer for the film to cross the 50 crore mark.

Speaking about its day-wise numbers, Samrat Prithviraj minted 10.70 crores on the first day followed by 12.60 crores on 2nd day, 16.10 on day 3 and 5 crores on its 4th day making it a total of 40.40 crores in first 4 days. With its weekend collection, Prithviraj became 2nd highest weekend opener and Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 continues to stay on top.

That apart Prithviraj also became 3rd highest first-day collection while again Kartik Aaryan starrer, here too, topped the chart by minting around 14.11 crores. Akshay’s last release Bachchhan Paandey earned 13.25 crores on an opening day making it 2nd highest opener.

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released last month on May 20, has already crossed the 150 crore mark.

