Samrat Prithviraj featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead was expected to break multiple records at the box office. However, the business done by the film doesn’t feel that that the film will cross 100 Crore in the coming days. Looking at the weekend collection it was estimated that the film would cross at least the 50 Crore mark by Monday but now, that is also looking like a big deal now. Scroll below to know how much the film collected on Day 4.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the historical drama is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj language epic poem about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan. Apart from Akshay, the also features, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in key roles.

Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj clashed with no other big Bollywood film but still, the film is struggling hard at the box office. Although the flick did good business on the weekend but on Monday the movie just collected 5 Crores and its total collection now stands at Rs 44.40 Crore. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which was released last month on May 20 is still minting a lot of revenue as the film recently surpassed the 150 Crore mark.

Comparing the Monday’s Box office collection of Samrat Prithviraj from the previous days, the Akshay Kumar starrer collected Rs 10.70 on Friday, Rs 12.60 on Saturday and Rs 16.10 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the South actioner Vikram which was also released on the same day as Akshay Kumar’s film has already managed to make Rs 175 Crore in just four days. On the other hand, Adivi Sesh’s Major has earned Rs 35.65 Crore worldwide in three days.

Interestingly, Samrat Prithviraj became 3rd highest opener while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 still remains on top which had collected around 14.11 crores.

