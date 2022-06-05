Samrat Prithviraj was one of the most awaited films of the year and now that the film has been released the box office business is not tremendous but it’s not bad either. The movie is a treat for die-hard Akki fans as he’s seen as one of the most powerful historical figures. Meanwhile, the movie is getting a majority of the mixed reviews and after a slow advance booking, today there’s a major improvement. Let’s have a look at the booking status of the film for the day.

Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Manushi Chhillar as Sanyogita, Sanjay Dutt as Kaka Kanha, Sonu Sood as Chand Bardai along with Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in supporting roles. The movie tells the story of the warrior and king Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chauhan dynasty, who clashes with Muhammad Ghori, played by Manav Vij.

The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial was in the making for a long time but it got delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that Samrat Prithviraj has hit the cinema halls let’s check out the advance booking for the historical drama in major Indian cities.

Mumbai

Sunday is proving to be a lucky day for Akshay Kumar as the advance booking for Samrat Prithviraj is looking amazing. Currently, more than 40% of shows are booked and more will be booked in the second half of the day.

Delhi

Surprisingly even Delhi is showing an amazing response today and just like Mumbai close to 40% of shows are already booked in the capital city.

Bengaluru

There’s hardly a major improvement for the advance booking of Samrat Prithviraj but it has slightly gone up. As of now, around 18% of shows are booked.

Hyderabad

It is safe to say that Sunday is becoming fruitful for the Akshay Kumar starrer as 20% of shows are currently booked in Hyderabad.

Pune

Although there were many who had booked tickets for Samrat Prithviraj but today Pune is showing a little dull response. As of now, just 10% of shows are only booked and let’s see how the day goes.

Chennai

The majority of the show timings have gone to Vikram which is doing great business in the region. On the other hand, there is a handful of shows given to Akshay Kumar’s historical epic.

Even with fewer shows, the advance booking for Samrat Prithviraj is looking good as more than 60% of shows are booked for the day.

