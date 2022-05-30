Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has turned out to be sensational in terms of box office collections so far and looks like it is also reflecting on the team that worked on this film. Kartik Aaryan has become a new fan favourite with this sequel as his comic timing is being heavily appreciated by the masses. According to the most recent report, Kartik has decided to hike his fee after the success of this film, just a few days after the movie entered the 100-crore club.

For the unversed, the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa hit the theatres on May 20, 2022, and instantly opened to positive reviews from the audience. People are not just appreciating the humour in the film but are also speaking highly of its horror elements. The film has been directed by Anees Bazmee and other than Kartik, features actors like Tabu and Kiara Advani in key roles.

According to the most recent report by Bollywood Life, Kartik Aaryan has not hiked his fee after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. For those who are unaware, the film recently entered the 100 crore club and is expected to mint even more money in the next few days.

The report suggests that Kartik Aaryan was charging ₹15-20 crores per film so far and will now be charging more than double of that amount. He will reportedly take ₹35- 40 crores per movie, henceforth.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has lately been working on the Bollywood remake of the superhit Allu Arjun film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film, titled Shehzada, will be hitting the theatres in November this year. Apart from this, he is also working on Hansal Mehta’s next, titled Captain India, which is already creating massive hype amongst the audience.

What do you think about Kartik Aaryan’s fee hike post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? Let us know in the comments!

