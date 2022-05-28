Actress Kiara Advani, who was in the capital to launch the first song from her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, dodged the question about when is she tying the knot with her rumoured beau and actor Sidharth Malhotra.

During the song launch in New Delhi, Kiara was asked if she was planning to get married anytime soon.

Kiara Advani replied: “Jab hoga main aapko definitely invite karungi. Filhaal sirf filmon main meri shaadi ho rahi hai aap mujhe dulhan ke roop main yahaan dekh sakte hai. Jab bhi hoga you all will get to know. (Whenever it happens I will invite you. Right now, I am just getting married on screen, you can see me as a bride there. Whenever it happens you’d know.)”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. However, neither of them has commented on their rumoured relationship.

But there were also recently rumours that Kiara and Sid have broken up. They tackled it with sheer ignorance and things were clear when Sidharth Malhotra reached Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 premiere to support his lady love.

Kiara Advani was also seen leaving with Sidharth after Karan Johar‘s 50th birthday bash.

Slated to release in theatres on June 24, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

