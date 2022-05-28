It was a low opening day for Anek as 1.85 crores* came in. It was predicted in this column that 3-4 crores are expected to come on the opening day. However, as has been the case with many content-based films this year, the films are not opening on predicted lines since things have become really different from pre-pandemic to post-pandemic.

Earlier, at least such genre of films used to see some sort of an opening if there was a star value out there. However, surprisingly that’s not quite happening now as audiences seem to have become really selective.

This is the reason why even before Article 15, which had the same combo of Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha and dealt with a serious subject as well, opened at more than 5 crores, Anek has done less than 50% of that. The film is in fact a good watch for those who love geopolitical affairs and does make for intense viewing. It is for the intelligentsia and there is a multiplex audience out there for that. However, that too is waiting for the word of mouth now before venturing into cinemas.

The good news is that even though the opening is low, the trend was better in the evening and night shows, especially at premium multiplexes. That gives hope that today and tomorrow may see some jump in numbers of Anek. Of course, Saturday needs to be double of Friday for the momentum to be established and one just waits to see if that happens indeed.

