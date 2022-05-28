It was another solid day for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as 6.52 crores came in. When compared to the day before which collected 7.27 crores, this is really amazing. It in fact comes across as a regular day to day drop rather than the kind when there is a new competition on a Friday. In the case of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, there is Anek as well as Top Gun: Maverick which have released, and still, it is having an uninterrupted run.

Advertisement

In fact, if one sees this in perspective with the fact that the first day was 14.11 crores then the second Friday looks all the more impressive since it’s still collecting almost 50% of that. Moreover, since the film is a set affair now and finding continued audience love, the growth over the weekend is going to be quite good with at least 18-19 crores more expected to come between today and tomorrow. In fact, all eyes would be on the film hitting the double digits again and that should definitely happen tomorrow at least.

Advertisement

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is on its way to becoming a big success at 98.57 crores and as you read this, it would have crossed the 100 crores mark. There are a lot of celebrations on the card for Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu along with director Anees Bazmee and producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. The film has emerged as a relief for the industry and one just hopes that the coming weeks also turn out to be as impressive.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Pratik Sehajpal Exclusive! His Strategy For Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Revealed, It’s To Have ‘No Strategy’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram