Reality shows keep us entertained throughout the year and the latest one that goes on floors soon is Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Hosted once more by Rohit Shetty, this season will see a number of well know TV and reality show personalities – like Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, and more – show off their daredevil side.

Advertisement

Before the contestants and host head off to Cape Town, South Africa, we were able to meet a few and have candid, short conversations with them about how they have prepped and are feeling for the upcoming weeks. Read on to know how our exclusive chat with Pratik went.

Advertisement

While in conversation with Koimoi, Pratik Sehajpal got candid about why he said yes to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, a reality show completely different from ones he has done earlier. The Bigg Boss 15 finalist said, “The best part hai ki its bahot different aur aisa kuch nahi jaisa pehle maine already kiya ho. Toh jitna mai excited hu utna mai surprised bhi honga waha ja ke – because next level hone wala hai sab kuch, bahot maza aane wala hai.”

While now we know how excited Pratik Sehajpal is for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, scroll below to know more about his prep for the Rohit Shetty show, his take on the competition, his fears and much more.

Pratik, have you done any prep for the show – like maybe opting for a swimming class or going trekking, mountain climbing…

Thodi swimming seekhi hai maine and baki ka kya hi bolu. Preparation joh hai na – kabhi bhi aisa strategy banani nahi chahiye aise kyuki there is no point. Just do your best. Joh bhi aaye spontaneously, uska joh feel aaye woh kar do, aur baki sab toh dhekhi jayegi.

While KKK is an individual game Pratik, your friends are there with you as contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Do you think them being there will motivate you to be better or will you be scared??

Mujhe lagta hai ki Nishant ka waha hona, ya mere kissi bhi dost ka – like Chetna bhi mere bahot aache friend hai, Rajiv bhi, Munawat bhi… in fact Rubina bhi. Everyone is a good person, sab bahot aache hai. Sab ka waha hona aacha hai, it’s like a bonus – koi aapko support kar rahe hai toh bonus hai, par ultimately stunts aapko khud karna hai. Toh apka mansik santulan ko aapko hi bharkarar rakhna hai and you have to be prepared, wake up in the morning and just go for it. That’s all.

Pratik Sehajpal, the tagline for this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is ‘Daar ke age daar hai’ how many of your fears are you hoping to overcome?

Daar ke aage daar hai aur uske aage mai hu. (On us adding that if this is his mantra we hope to see him lifting the trophy, the Bigg Boss 15 runner’s up said) Inshallah. Thank you very much.

Pratik, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 host Rohit Shetty is known for two things – always motivating the contestant to perform their best and pulling their legs and pranking them. How excited are you to see this side of the director and be pranked by him or prank him?

Mujhe lagta hai ki jaise mai Salman Bhai se bahot kuch seekha hu on Bigg Boss – aur apne experience se mujhe lagta hai mai yaha bhi bahot kuch seekhne wala hu Rohit sir se. And it’s going to be a great, great, great experience for me.

Signing off, Pratik Sehajpal added that he sees himself as his biggest completion and no one else. Check out the video of our interview with this Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant here:

Stay tuned to Koimoi to check what the other Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants have to share about the show.

Must Read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Terrified By A Murder In Her Premises, Feels Unsafe In Mumbai & Says “It’s Quite Scary”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram