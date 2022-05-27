Anupamaa makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the storyline more and more interesting. After fans’ demand, Rupali Ganguly’s character Anu got finally married Gaurav Khanna’ Anuj Kapadia. As the wedding track has come to an end and Anu has moved to Kapadia’s house, her life will be changed forever. With new beginnings, makers have also planned some fresh drama too. However, loyal fans of the show aren’t happy with the latest track. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

Apart from the lead stars, the daily soap also features, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharna, Paras Kalnawat and more. As Anu will be starting her new life, new actors, Rohit Bakshi, Alma Hussein and Ashlesha Savant will be introduced in the show.

Advertisement

Recently the makers shared the new promo of Anupamaa and Rupali Ganguly’s character gets into a verbal argument with sister-in-law Barkha Bhabhi. Although some are happy that Anu gave a befitting reply to her, some fans are also worried about the new track.

On one side Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia will finally move forward with their love life, on the other hand, netizens are disheartened to see Anu’s shaky relationship with her in-laws. As the makers shared the promo on Instagram, some are super excited to see the upcoming episodes, while others aren’t.

Reacting to the promo, a user wrote, “Not waiting for new characters, addicted with Shah family and #maan.pls dont spoil serial…..jaise YRKKH ka haal huya hai waisa hi haal yeh makers Anupama ka bhi kar denge….jo expect karte hain woh dikhta hi nahi,” another wrote, “I hope new chapter ki vajah se anuj and anu ko koi problem na ho vo dono bass humesha sath rhe aur kuch nhi chahiye hum fans ko please,” a third user wrote, “Please don’t overdo the negativity also don’t change the core characters of MaAn for your stupid drama. We want super-duper MaAn romance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Directors Kut Production (@directorskutproduction)

Let us know the comments what do you think will happen with Anupamaa in the upcoming track and how her life will be changed?

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Meme Alert! Jethalal Walking Into Nattu Kaka Enjoying Cooler Welcomes Our Summer With A Laugh!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram