Amar Upadhyay has done some great work in prominent films and shows but he’ll be always known for playing Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The actor who is currently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 says the Kartik Aaryan starrer is one of the best films in his career. On the other hand, the actor even comments on Hina Khan and Helly Shah’s remark about facing discrimination in the industry for being a television actors.

In the Anees Bazmee directorial, Amar plays the character of Bollywood beauty Tabu’s husband. The comedy-horror movie also stars, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, among others. Apart from films, he has been part of daily soaps like Kalash, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kkusum, Molkki and many more.

Coming back to the topic, Amar Upadhyay shares his views on Hina Khan and Helly Shah talking about facing discrimination in the industry. He also reveals if has faced such situations. Speaking with Bollywood Life, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame says, “Not at all. Everyone has their own opinion. Mine will be based on my experience. And it has been fab. I have refused a couple of movies. But Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a fab franchise.”

“I wanted to hear the story and the role. I am a huge fan of the original, and people still love that film. After 14 years, it is still fresh in people’s memories. Bollywood has a greater recall value than TV. Anees Bazme presented me in a manner which was exactly what he had promised. If someone chops off my role then I have something to complain,” Amar Upadhyay adds.

Commenting on Hina Khan and Helly Shah’s remarks, the actor says, “If my TV colleagues faced something of this sort, then I am sorry and it is sad. I have never had a bad experience. So far, I have done 20 films. I do not wish to comment on these remarks of elitism and discrimination.”

Interestingly, Amar Upadhyay will soon be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Netflix show Scoop. Talking about how excited he’s for the project, the actor says, “I loved Scam 1992. I cannot say no to Hansal Mehta. He is such a brilliant and lovely person.”

