Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most successful actors on Television. She began her career back in 2012 but rose to fame with Swaragini in 2015. The actress is currently at the peak of her career after she won Bigg Boss 15 and bagged Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. But do you know she earned a massive sum for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10? Scroll below for more details.

As most know, Teja always had a huge loyal fanbase. She would often stay away from the limelight but treat her fans with her YouTube VLogs way before it all became a trend. She’s never had a partner from showbiz (at least in open) before Karan Kundrra.

Back in 2019, Tejasswi Prakash participated in the 10th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She competed against Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan amongst others but it was Karishma Tanna who took home the winning trophy. As most know, the Naagin 6 actress had to quit the show midway due to an eye injury.

But what is interesting is the paycheck she was taking home for each episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. As per reports going viral on the interest, Tejasswi Prakash took home a salary of 1.5 lakhs per episode. Wait, that’s not it! Her salary was reportedly even more than what she was earning for Bigg Boss 15.

For Salman Khan’s show, Tejasswi was getting paid 10 lakhs a week, which makes it about 1.43 lakhs per episode. And that’s a little lower than what Teja was earning for Bigg Boss 15. Albeit, the salaries were whopping irrespective.

On the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently busy shooting for Naagin 6.

