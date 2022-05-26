Throwback to the time when Prince Narula and Neha Dhupia were seen getting into an ugly spat. It took place in 2017 while they were shooting for Roadies 7. Prince and Neha have been a part of Roadies for quite some time and we’ve seen them grabbing headlines for ultimate reasons. Right from Neha’s “It’s her choice” comment to epic contestant videos the adventurous reality show never fails to impress his fans.

In 2017, Neha and Prince were seen having a verbal brawl on the show which left contestants and netizens in total shock.

It all happened when Neha Dhupia was heard telling Prince Narula, “Tu toh Roadies jeet chukka hai, splitsvilla jeet chukka hai, Bigg Boss bhi jeet chukka hai sab strategies tujhe malum hai.” Replying to his Prince said, “Jeet chukka hoon tabhi bolta hoon. Main aisa kaam nahi karta jo mujhe khudh yaad nahi rahe.” He further adds, “Mujhe iss baat ki khushi hai, maine aaj tak jo kiya hai logon ne mujhe dekha toh hai.”

This is when Rannvijay Singha interrupts and asks him what does he mean by that. Prince Narula then goes on a rant against Neha Dhupia saying, “Agar koi ek banda pichle season mein aur yeh season mein bol raha hai, ‘tumne yeh show jeeta hai,’ haan bhai jeete hain. Kya isme galti hai. Toh maine yehi bola atleast maine jo kiya hai woh logon ne dekha hai appreciate kiya hai. Isiliye main hoon.”

Furthermore, Neha and Prince get into ugly spat and Neha ends the brawl saying, “I think I can maintain my respect by not indulging in conversations with him right now.” Watch the video below:

Later, Neha Dhupia extended an olive branch to Prince when she wished him best luck for his new song on social media. Also, when Prince was asked about their spat, he was quoted by Bollywoodlife saying, “There’s nothing to say. I think Neha posted from her ID wishing me good luck for my video and I replied saying ‘Thank you sister’. And I have also written to my haters telling them this is a fight between a brother and his sister. Don’t spread it with your opinion because if we don’t have a problem then why should you. And I don’t like it when someone comments on two people fighting because you weren’t there so you don’t know under what situation the person commented.”

“I, myself never tweet anything accusing people of saying things. Neha and I talk everyday. She had called me recently wishing me lots of luck for my album and wished Yuvika (Chaudhury) also. And if we’re fighting in a show, it’s because of a task, because of a responsibility. It’s nothing personal,” Prince had added.

Well, this is the best example of all’s well that ends well! Don’t you agree?

