Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the longest-running sitcoms now. For the last 13 years, the show has entertained the audience with laughter even during the coronavirus pandemic. However, now fans have been complaining that the show lost its humour and there’s now fresh content. Dilip Joshi now reacts to complaints.

Advertisement

The first episode of TMKOC aired in 2008 and the show will soon complete 14 years on the air. The show even holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running daily sitcom on television. It is one of the most-watched shows. Despite this, there’s a section of the audience that has been criticizing it.

Advertisement

Talking about it with Indian Express, Jethalal Champak Lal Gada aka Dilip Joshi claimed that creating content is not in his hands. He said, “I am an actor and I try to do justice to the script that’s given to me. All of us toil hard every day. By God’s grace, neither I nor anyone on the team has taken success to our head. We still go on set each day to work hard and entertain our fans.”

Dilip Joshi further thanked all his fans for the love and blessing, adding, “That gives us the power and keeps us going. They have been supporting us throughout and I want to take the opportunity to thank them for their love and blessing.”

Meanwhile, reports claimed that Disha Vakani is returning to her role as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Dilip Joshi reacting to this report, said to ETimes, “It has been five years since Disha has been on a break from the show. Now, whether she will come back or not, only the production house knows and I would not like to get into it. Also, I am happy that the viewers continue to shower the same love and attention that they used to when Daya was shooting.”

Tune into Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh Reacts To Not Going To The US Tour With The Team, “Mein Khud Ke Paise Ki Ticket Le Kar Jaati Hun”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram