Dilip Joshi turns a year older and fans are showering their love on the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star. Although TMKOC has so many characters, Joshi is successfully leading the show for over a decade. Although he was part of a number of films and shows in the past, it is the comedy serial that has given him a massive fan following. Along with recognition, the actor is also one of the highest-paid actors and today let’s have look at the expensive things everyone’s favourite Jethalal owns.

Before joining TMKOC, Joshi made his acting debut in Salman Khan starrer Maine Pyar Kiya. Later he went to work in a number of Gujarati plays. In between, he has also done films like Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Hum Aapke Hain Koun and serials like Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh, Hum Sab Ek Hain and many more.

Being a part of the entertainment industry, Dilip Joshi has made a fortune and as per earlier reports by networthdekho.com, the actor has a net worth of around earned 5 million dollars which is Rs 37 crores. On the other hand, Joshi charges approximately Rs 1.5 lakh per day for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. As the actor celebrates his birthday today, check out some of the expensive things the talented actor owns.

House

Despite being one of the top actors, Dilip Joshi lives a very simple life with his family. Although he has made a fortune in all these years the actor never does any kind of show off.

We have mostly seen him in the Gokuldhaam Society, and as per Zoom Entertainment, the actor owns a beautiful home in Mumbai worth Rs 5 crores.

Car Collection

Dilip Joshi who has created his own niche in the entertainment industry is also a car enthusiast and has some of the best vehicles parked in his garage. He owns an Audi Q7 whose price starts at Rs 82 lakh and goes up to Rs 89 lakh, while he also has Toyota Innova which costs around Rs 14 lakh. Last year in November, the actor purchased a subcompact SUV KIA Sonet that costs Rs. 12.29 lakh, he bought the top-end variant on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

