The Kapil Sharma Show has brought smiles to our faces for years now. Whether it is the host or his actors including Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Sumona Chakravarti, the passion and dedication is still the same. Archana Puran Singh may have replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu but it feels like she’s been a part since forever. But is the comedy show bidding goodbye to TV for once and all? Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, TKSS has wrapped up its latest season. The finale episode was shot recently and witnessed Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar make an appearance to promote Prithviraj. But good things are on the way as Kapil along with Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar are going on a tour in US and Canada next.

Now, as per a report by Bollywood Life, The Kapil Sharma Show team may have decided to not return to the Television space. In fact, Kapil is reportedly going all out on OTT comedy. “The comedian and actor want to explore the web world in the genre of comedy. There’s a buzz that Kapil might not return to TV. Yes, you read that right. However, nothing has been confirmed. It is being said that Kapil is eager to explore the OTT world and not restrict himself to just one show,” claims the report.

There are also possibilities that Kapil Sharma may ask the Channel to move his show to Sony’s OTT platform. Or he might just go forward and do a whole different show with them.

Well, only time will tell what happens with TKSS but one cannot deny that the old generation still opts for TV and would love for the comedy show to continue on that platform.

