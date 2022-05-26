Here, there, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is everywhere! It’s one of the greatest Indian sitcoms and is enjoying a successful run for over 13 years. While it has always been among the top shows in TRP charts, its demand and popularity in the meme world is unmatchable. In fact, none other than IPL’s Rajasthan Royals’ team couldn’t control but to use the classic Jethalal meme for David Miller.

Cricket is a game of uncertainty and needless to say, IPL is just full of such situations. On Tuesday, cricket lovers once again got to witness a thrilling match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Gujarat managed to secure a spot into the finals, all thanks to South African hitter David Miller. He played a terrific knock of 68 from 38 balls. His three sixes in the final sealed a big finale spot for the team.

Interestingly, before joining Gujarat Titans, David Miller was a part of the Rajasthan Royals. Just after he won the match for his team, Miller made a tweet saying sorry to his previous team. In a reply, Rajasthan Royals’ official Twitter handle replied with a classic GIF Jethalal meme from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Its text reads, “Dushman na kare dost ne woh kaam kiya hai”. It’s hilarious AF and has literally made our day!

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is nowadays in the news for mixed reasons. Speaking about the sad update, Shailesh Lodha has reportedly quit the show. It’s said that he wasn’t happy with the terms in his contract and wanted to pursue other projects too. Speaking about the good news, reel and real-life brother of Disha Vakani, Mayur Vakani has confirmed that Disha is returning as Daya, but didn’t give many details about when she’ll be coming back.

