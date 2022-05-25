Hina Khan is one of the popular actresses in the television industry. She rose to fame after playing the role of Akshara in her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also appeared in Salman Khan’s hosted reality show Bigg Boss 11 and now she enjoys a massive fan following.

Now she is making every head turn with her stunning outfits at Cannes Film Festival 2022. Pictures and videos of all her looks from the Cannes film festival have gone viral on social media. While the actress‘ sartorial choices are on point, not many know that she is also a fitness freak. Let’s take a look at his fitness routine.

Hina Khan’s workout plan.

Naagin actress has worked really hard on her physique and her looks. She follows a strict high-intensity workout regime. She workout six days a week for a minimum of one hour at least. Regardless of her busy schedule, she never misses a day. Her workout normally includes a lot of weight training and functional training like kickboxing and TRX exercises that focus mainly on her abs and back and shoulders and biceps.

Hina also likes to include high-intensity interval training to focus on strengthening her core.

Hina Khan’s diet plan

Hina starts her day with a glass of lukewarm water and lemon which makes for a great Detox drink for the day. Hina Khan’s daily diet consists of a low carb and protein-rich diet which along with her portion control and fast metabolism make for a great body.

Hina also includes a lot of fresh fruit or vegetable juice in her diet. She keeps herself hydrated with water and juices throughout the day. As per several reports, the actress never fails to include curd in her diet as it improves digestion. While she strictly follows her diet, she allows one cheat meal a week.

