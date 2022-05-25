The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows on Indian television. The show that has been entertaining the audience with its comedies is now taking a short break. Kapil and his team without Archana Puran Singh are going on a month-long tour to the US in June.

The show features Kapil, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar. Archana sits as a judge on the show. Recently, they welcomed Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh and Divya Khosla Kumar as guests.

All the three guests had a whale of a time on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, wherein the comedian also made sure (as usual) to pull Archana‘s leg. Kapil joked about how the entire team is going on a US tour without Archana Puran Singh. The veteran actress reacted to the joke, “Mein khud ke paise ki ticket le kar jaati hun. Mein producer ke kharche par ya sponsor ke kharche par mujhe jaane ki zarurat nahi hai.”

The comedian then asked, “Toh yeh show mei khud ke paise laga ke baithi ho aap?” to which Archana replied that she earns from the show and then spends the money to travel. Kapil Sharma jokes they earn from everywhere possible. Guru Randhawa then joked how he learnt an important lesson from the comedian.

The singer said, “Toh jaise yeh aate nahi hai show pe jab tak inke account paise reflect nahi hote, main bhi waise karta hun.” Kapil Sharma then asked in a serious tone whether this is the kind of talk about him that’s doing the rounds. Guru and Archana had a great time laughing over it. Kapil and Guru also pulled Divya’s leg for only sleeping in penthouses and said that she might not know what it is to sleep on a terrace. Divya told them even penthouses have terraces.

Guru Randhawa said that Divya must have not slept under a mosquito net. She told him that she lives on the 21st floor and no mosquitoes are there. This led Kapil to joke that mosquitoes have the limitation of not flying above 16,000 feet.

