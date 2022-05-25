Bhuvan Bam is currently one of the biggest YouTuber and content creators in India. His content is not just loved in the country but he has a massive fan following across the globe. In a recent interview, the artist seems to have taken a sly dig at Anjali Arora and other social media influencers who are making money due to the Kacha Badam. On the other hand, he claims the singer was never given such massive respect and money.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the above-mentioned song was created by a peanut seller Bhuban Badyaka. His video went viral after a social media user shared his clip and it went viral like a wildfire.

Advertisement

Recently, Bhuvan Bam in conversation with Ankush Bahuguna for The Gentleman Show spoke about a lot of things from social media to content creation. Among them, was how some social media influencers are making money out of others’ content. Without taking any names Bhuvan seems to have talked about Anjali Arora as she gained popularity after making a reel on Kacha Badam.

Talking about the same, Bhuvan Bam says, “Pichle ek mahine se woh Kacha Badam itna pakk chuka hai. Maine kaha jiska gaana hai unko toh tumne 3-4 Lakh mei niptaa diya, unki wajah se kitna logon ne Kacha Badam pe reel banake brand integration kiya hai and Instagram brand integration halki cheez nahi hoti, mota paise lete hain.”

“Aur jiska gaana hai original, unko 2-3 shows diye aur who humko pata hai kya diya, for him it was a big amount but it is so much less compared to what other people are earning through Kacha Badam,” he adds.

Bhuvan Bam rose to fame after by making funny videos on his YouTube channel. Over the years he has gained massive recognition for making original content. He’s also a singer and often features in music videos. He was last seen in a web series that he created titled Dhindora.

Must Read: Palak Tiwari Feels Every Decision She Takes Is Impacting Her Mom Shweta Tiwari’s Name: “I Need To Sit & Think, Am I Tarnishing My Mother’s Name By Doing This?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram