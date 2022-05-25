Disha Vakani’s comeback on TV’s most popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has become one of the most anticipated returns of all time. Will she return or not has also become the most asked question. We recently reported what the show’s producer Asit Kumaar Modi had to say on Disha’s comeback on the show with Dayaben’s character. However later, Disha’s brother Mayur Vakani confirmed she will return to the show.

In 2017, Disha Vakani went on a maternity break and she hasn’t returned to the show ever since. Recently, she embraced motherhood once again when she welcome her 2nd baby – a boy.

Now after producer Asit Kumarr Modi and Disha Vakani’s on-screen and off-screen brother Mayur Vakani, TMKOC’s lead actor Jethalal has now reacted to Disha aka Dayaben’s return to the show.

Speaking to ETimes, Dilip Joshi said, “It has been five years since Disha has been on a break from the show. Now, whether she will come back or not, only the production house knows and I would not like to get into it. Also, I am happy that the viewers continue to shower the same love and attention that they used to when Daya was shooting.”

Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi went on to add that the show has been doing great for the past 5 years without Disha Vakani and continues to do. He told the portal, “The show is running for the past 10 years and if it was not entertaining viewers or if the gags were not working, the makers would not have continued. But, as an actor, I am enjoying shooting for the show and as a viewer, I feel Taarak Mehta…. continues to be entertaining.”

“It is not easy when you have to come up with humour in every episode throughout the year. It is one of the longest-running comedy shows and therefore I feel that it is a big challenge for writers and actors to keep it going,” Dilip Joshi added.

Dilip Joshi also congratulated Disha Vakani on the arrival of her 2nd baby a boy.

