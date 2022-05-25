There’s been a lot of hate against Amber Heard on social media platforms. Multiple petitions have been initiated to remove the actress from Aquaman 2 and many have been demanding her boycott in Hollywood. Amidst it all, a TikTok video is going viral where a user is showing how the actress faked the bruises that she allegedly got after Johnny Depp beat her up. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

Most following the case know that Amber claimed she allegedly used a color correcting kit to hide her bruises post-fight with Johnny. Her attorneys even claimed that she carried the kit all her relationship. However, Milani Cosmetics later refused the claims saying their product wasn’t launched until 2017.

Advertisement

If one may recall, Amber Heard during her testimony had said, “I used like a bruise kit, not bruise kit, it’s like a theatre makeup kit. A color correction kit, but I called it my bruise kit.”

A TikTok user showcased the bruise kit that Amber Heard may actually be referring to in reality. It belongs to the cosmetic brand, Ben Nye. In the viral video, the artist could be heard saying, “Did you mean this theatre makeup bruise kit? It’s literally called bruise and abrasions. It’s for theatre and it’s meant to make bruises, sweet girl.”

“It’s meant to make fake bruises, it’s that what you meant? One second, I’ll show you what I mean. This one? Where you make the bruises, oh this one? You knew exactly what you were saying honey. You weren’t covering up anything, you were making something, we all know.”

Check out the viral video allegedly exposing Amber Heard below:

It looks like not just the legal team of Johnny Depp but even their fans have been doing some proper research.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Aquaman Actor Jason Momoa Is Doing ‘Okay’ Post Hospital Visit That Left Fans Concerned!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram