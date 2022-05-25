Hollywood star Jason Momoa is reportedly doing okay after undergoing an MRI scan.

Advertisement

Prior to this, the Aquaman actor sparked concern among his fans and fellow stars as he shared a shirtless photograph of himself on Instagram during a recent hospital visit, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Advertisement

Thankfully, a source has now told People magazine that Jason Momoa is doing ‘OK’ and had the scan done as “a precaution.” Posting the picture on Instagram was the 42-year-old star as he revealed he was feeling “thankful.”

Jason Momoa captioned the picture: “You got to break some eggs to make an omelette. Aloha J. Thankful for my ohana and friends.”

The post was met with some worried replies from fans and famous friends, as his ‘Justice League’ cast mate Gal Gadot replied: “Oh no!” “Candy” actor Pablo Schreiber added, “Oh no! You alright dude?” The hospital visit comes a few weeks after Jason had a hernia operation on March 27, just one day before attending the Academy Awards.

Speaking on the red carpet before the show, Jason Momoa said: “I had surgery yesterday. I had a hernia surgery yesterday.”

When asked why he needed the operation, he quipped: “Throwing bodies around. I’m getting old, bro. It ain’t that CinemaCon from 2016, you know what I’m saying?”

Meanwhile, Jason Momoa is reportedly dating actress Eiza Gonzalez five months after splitting from wife Lisa Bonet, but the pair’s relationship isn’t ‘serious’ at the moment.

The news comes after Jason, who was pictured at the premiere of Eiza’s movie ‘Ambulance’ last month, dismissed rumours he was dating Kate Beckinsale after he gave her his jacket to wear at the Vanity Fair Academy Awards after party.

He said at the time: “It was crazy. Have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing ‘Aquaman 2 (a.k.a Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom)’. Everyone is like, ‘Are you dating?’ No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold.”

Asked if they are dating, he said: “Absolutely not, not together. She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone.”

Must Read: Aquaman 2: DC Films President Denies Amber Heard’s Claims Of Being Fired, Says “She Was Almost Dumped” Because She Lacked Chemistry With Jason Momoa

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram